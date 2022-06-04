Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBHGet Rating) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 172,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

