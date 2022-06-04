Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 84,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 898,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,015,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.67. 519,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,389. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $137.49 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

