Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,038,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,193,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,470,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.28. 442,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

