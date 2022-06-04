Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AMPL opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

