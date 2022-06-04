Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $534.46 Million

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to report $534.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.92 million to $544.80 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $535.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 541,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23,158.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

