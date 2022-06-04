AMLT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (AMLT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMLT has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $53.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,642.48 or 0.99989943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

