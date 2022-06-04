American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CTO Serkan Kutan Sells 15,902 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $56,770.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 688,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,438.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Serkan Kutan sold 19,575 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $70,078.50.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in American Well by 69.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

