American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Robert Shepardson Sells 24,986 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $89,200.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 963,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,941.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
American Well stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.76.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
