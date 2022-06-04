American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Robert Shepardson Sells 24,986 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $89,200.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 963,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,941.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Well stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

