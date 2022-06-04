American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.79

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 5839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $784.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.83.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $149.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.