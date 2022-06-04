América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 28.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,916,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in América Móvil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in América Móvil by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.