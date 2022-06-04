Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.37

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 188192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

