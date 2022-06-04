Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $53.82. 4,658,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,592,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 537.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 73,973 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,748,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 864,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

