Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $754,814,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,020,042. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $63.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,291.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,484. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,444.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,666.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.