Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.08. 539,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

