Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 194.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,031 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Allegheny Technologies worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after buying an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after buying an additional 446,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,712,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

