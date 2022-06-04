All Active Asset Capital (LON:AAA) Trading Down 0.9%

All Active Asset Capital Limited (LON:AAA – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.67). 18,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,813,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.68).
The stock has a market capitalization of £545.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.02.
All Active Asset Capital Company Profile (LON:AAA)
