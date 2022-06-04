Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$58.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATD.B shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

