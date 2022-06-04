Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $931.10 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Align Technology also posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN traded down $11.27 on Monday, reaching $273.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,084. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $250.64 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.73 and a 200-day moving average of $473.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

