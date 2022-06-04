Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $93.62 million and $103.23 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.17 or 0.00896289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00439836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031219 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

