Alchemy Pay Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $68.34 million and $8.27 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00300938 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00072482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00066153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,540,574,900 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.