Alamos Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

NYSE AGI opened at $8.05 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $101,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.