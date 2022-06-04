Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Akouos has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Akouos by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Akouos by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akouos by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

