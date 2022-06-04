AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Reaches $10.79 Million

AirSwap (AST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $10.79 million and $196,183.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

