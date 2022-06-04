Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

