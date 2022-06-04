Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADVM. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

ADVM opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $97.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at $846,332.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 116,925 shares of company stock valued at $111,945 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

