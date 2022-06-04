Adshares Hits Market Capitalization of $65.27 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00008043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $65.27 million and $1.57 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,425,554 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

