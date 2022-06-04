Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $206.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 181,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 162,338 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,321,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 119,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Adecoagro (Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.