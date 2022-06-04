Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,799 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $54,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.73.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $480.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.25. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $419.60 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

