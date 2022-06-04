Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 9,200 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $65,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $207.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $198.69 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.82.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

