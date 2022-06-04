Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,876 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $55,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

