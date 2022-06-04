Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Eaton worth $68,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $140.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $130.43 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

