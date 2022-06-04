Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 24,800 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $47,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

MPWR stock opened at $457.46 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.07 and a 200 day moving average of $452.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

