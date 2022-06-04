Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $58.80 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

