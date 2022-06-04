Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $52.70 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Newmont worth $52,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,103. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.