Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 181.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $56,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $491.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $506.61 and its 200 day moving average is $575.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $683.86.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

