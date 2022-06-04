Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of KLA worth $61,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 196,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KLA by 1,203.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 206,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after buying an additional 190,232 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $362.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.36 and a 200 day moving average of $371.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.75.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

