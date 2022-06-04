Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 21,800 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,289 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $63,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $1,879,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.