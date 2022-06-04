Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $73,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

