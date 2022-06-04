Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 6,200 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Centene were worth $51,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,554,000 after acquiring an additional 769,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,414,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.