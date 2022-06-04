ACoconut Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40,830.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $199,740.27 and $40,830.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017114 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

