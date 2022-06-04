Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.37

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -168.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

