Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 66.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 635,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 137.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

