Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 14th

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

