Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 14th

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.