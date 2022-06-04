AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $29.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,770,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,573.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,693,468 shares of company stock worth $10,788,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -0.28.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

