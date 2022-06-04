AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 1,475 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $80,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AAON stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

