A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 35,186 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,616,782.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,172,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AMRK opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.43. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $89.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.45.
A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.
AMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
