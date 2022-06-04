A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 35,186 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,616,782.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,172,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMRK opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.43. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $89.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

