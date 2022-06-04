8PAY (8PAY) Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $679,148.05 and $201,763.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00290279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00444569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

