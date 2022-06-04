$844.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $844.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $839.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $848.77 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $768.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CAKE. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 492,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,127 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,702,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $13,440,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $10,360,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

