683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENOB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 59,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Serhat Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,027,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,273,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,184,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOB opened at $3.58 on Friday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

