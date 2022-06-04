683 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,118 Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cabaletta Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABA stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

